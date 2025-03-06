Seaport Global Upgrades M (LSE:0A8X)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for M (LSE:0A8X) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 736 funds or institutions reporting positions in M. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8X is 0.23%, an increase of 15.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 33,842K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,755K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,742K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 23.08% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 1,164K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 16.68% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,162K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,571K shares , representing a decrease of 35.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 0.26% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 850K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 830K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 844K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8X by 26.01% over the last quarter.

