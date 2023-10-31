Seaport Global Upgrades Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO)

Fintel reports that on October 31, 2023, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.20% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lincoln Electric Holdings is 206.61. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $252.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.20% from its latest reported closing price of 174.79.

The projected annual revenue for Lincoln Electric Holdings is 4,035MM, a decrease of 0.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lincoln Electric Holdings. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LECO is 0.38%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 55,344K shares. The put/call ratio of LECO is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,151K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,240K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 701.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,796K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 9.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,746K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,781K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,675K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 30.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 58.15% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,559K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LECO by 0.95% over the last quarter.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of arc welding products, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 55 manufacturing locations in 18 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices covering more than 160 countries.

