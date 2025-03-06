Seaport Global Upgrades Lennar (LEN)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.66% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Lennar is $157.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $122.21 to a high of $226.80. The average price target represents an increase of 28.66% from its latest reported closing price of $122.03 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Lennar is 29,129MM, a decrease of 17.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lennar. This is an decrease of 53 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEN is 0.28%, an increase of 15.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.46% to 260,597K shares. The put/call ratio of LEN is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 10,028K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,088K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 23.48% over the last quarter.

Greenhaven Associates holds 9,165K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,087K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 7.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,738K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 30.33% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,464K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,331K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 6,117K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,904K shares , representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEN by 25.33% over the last quarter.

Lennar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments.

