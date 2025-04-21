Seaport Global Upgrades Innospec (LSE:0JAX)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Innospec (LSE:0JAX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.81% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Innospec is 134.05 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 125.23 GBX to a high of 145.81 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 46.81% from its latest reported closing price of 91.31 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Innospec is 1,476MM, a decrease of 20.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innospec. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JAX is 0.17%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.66% to 34,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,386K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JAX by 2.29% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,611K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JAX by 3.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,610K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JAX by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JAX by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 922K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JAX by 34.36% over the last quarter.

