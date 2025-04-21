Seaport Global Upgrades Innospec (IOSP)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Innospec (NasdaqGS:IOSP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.30% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Innospec is $135.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.30% from its latest reported closing price of $85.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Innospec is 2,153MM, an increase of 16.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 638 funds or institutions reporting positions in Innospec. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IOSP is 0.17%, an increase of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 34,075K shares. The put/call ratio of IOSP is 2.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,386K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 2.29% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,611K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 3.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,610K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,580K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,806K shares , representing a decrease of 14.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 922K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 908K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IOSP by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Innospec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produced octane improvers to enhance gasoline.

