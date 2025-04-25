Seaport Global Upgrades HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for HarborOne Bancorp (NasdaqGS:HONE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for HarborOne Bancorp is $13.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 31.81% from its latest reported closing price of $10.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for HarborOne Bancorp is 171MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarborOne Bancorp. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HONE is 0.04%, an increase of 10.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.42% to 29,749K shares. The put/call ratio of HONE is 13.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,693K shares representing 13.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,562K shares , representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 4.56% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,729K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 10.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,257K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,208K shares , representing an increase of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 6.54% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,153K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,093K shares , representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 7.38% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,088K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 3.97% over the last quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

