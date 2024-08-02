Seaport Global Upgrades Entegris (ENTG)

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Entegris (NasdaqGS:ENTG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.40% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Entegris is $152.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 38.40% from its latest reported closing price of $109.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Entegris is 4,115MM, an increase of 22.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entegris. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTG is 0.34%, an increase of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 178,148K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTG is 1.99, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25,363K shares representing 16.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,214K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 23.92% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 16,686K shares representing 11.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,845K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,085K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,169K shares , representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 15.05% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 11,263K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,744K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 11.80% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 9,319K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,565K shares , representing an increase of 18.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTG by 46.17% over the last quarter.

Entegris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entegris is a world-class supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. Entegris is ISO 9001 certified and has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

