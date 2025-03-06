Seaport Global Upgrades D.R. Horton (DHI)

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.23% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for D.R. Horton is $174.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.23% from its latest reported closing price of $129.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for D.R. Horton is 30,024MM, a decrease of 18.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,993 funds or institutions reporting positions in D.R. Horton. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 3.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHI is 0.30%, an increase of 23.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.78% to 330,822K shares. The put/call ratio of DHI is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,040K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,893K shares , representing an increase of 33.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 8.76% over the last quarter.

SEEGX - JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class I holds 11,087K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,839K shares , representing an increase of 20.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 13.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,897K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,789K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 32.98% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,564K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,955K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 31.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,555K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,297K shares , representing a decrease of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHI by 33.54% over the last quarter.

D.R. Horton Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

D.R. Horton, Inc., America's Builder, has been the largest homebuilder by volume in the United States since 2002. Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 88 markets in 29 states across the United States and closed 65,388 homes during its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Company is engaged in the construction and sale of high-quality homes through its diverse brand portfolio that includes D.R. Horton, Emerald Homes, Express Homes and Freedom Homes ranging from $150,000 to over $1,000,000. D.R. Horton also provides mortgage financing, title services and insurance agency services for homebuyers through its mortgage, title and insurance subsidiaries.

