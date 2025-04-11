Seaport Global Upgrades California Water Service Group (CWT)

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2025, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.35% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for California Water Service Group is $57.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 19.35% from its latest reported closing price of $48.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for California Water Service Group is 929MM, a decrease of 10.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 656 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Water Service Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWT is 0.13%, an increase of 5.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.42% to 61,894K shares. The put/call ratio of CWT is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,841K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 16.13% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,963K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,321K shares , representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 23.71% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,909K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares , representing a decrease of 13.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 96.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,850K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,913K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 20.32% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,690K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,610K shares , representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 18.95% over the last quarter.

California Water Service Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

