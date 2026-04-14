Seaport Global Upgrades Birkenstock Holding (BIRK)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.15% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Birkenstock Holding is $60.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.88 to a high of $91.07. The average price target represents an increase of 55.15% from its latest reported closing price of $38.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Birkenstock Holding is 2,451MM, an increase of 14.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 259 funds or institutions reporting positions in Birkenstock Holding. This is an decrease of 244 owner(s) or 48.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIRK is 0.54%, an increase of 41.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.60% to 170,146K shares. The put/call ratio of BIRK is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. holds 99,417K shares representing 54.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,736K shares , representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 1.68% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 11,886K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,622K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 4.44% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 7,966K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,354K shares , representing an increase of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,950K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,925K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 53.22% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,801K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,544K shares , representing an increase of 44.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIRK by 9.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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