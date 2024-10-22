Seaport Global Upgrades AMC Networks (AMCX)

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, Seaport Global upgraded their outlook for AMC Networks (NasdaqGS:AMCX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.50% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for AMC Networks is $9.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 26.50% from its latest reported closing price of $7.66 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AMC Networks is 3,204MM, an increase of 26.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in AMC Networks. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 4.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMCX is 0.04%, an increase of 5.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 55.69% to 53,596K shares. The put/call ratio of AMCX is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 10,200K shares representing 31.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 10,108K shares representing 30.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing an increase of 65.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 39.26% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,044K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 18.93% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,336K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing a decrease of 20.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 54.45% over the last quarter.

FNDA - Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF holds 1,043K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 11.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMCX by 43.50% over the last quarter.

AMC Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded 'UMC'). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.