Seaport Global Maintains Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Seaport Global maintained coverage of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.92% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is $34.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 119.92% from its latest reported closing price of $15.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is 2,975MM, an increase of 60.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.12%, an increase of 20.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 107,207K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,366K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,417K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 60.74% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 4,911K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,271K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 14.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,827K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,947K shares , representing a decrease of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 4,298K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares , representing an increase of 29.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 14.12% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,203K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,201K shares , representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 16.48% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

