Seaport Global Maintains Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Seaport Global maintained coverage of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.33% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Packaging Corporation of America is $220.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $149.98 to a high of $275.10. The average price target represents an increase of 3.33% from its latest reported closing price of $212.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Packaging Corporation of America is 8,657MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,625 funds or institutions reporting positions in Packaging Corporation of America. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PKG is 0.19%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 98,498K shares. The put/call ratio of PKG is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 3,351K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 13.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,893K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,845K shares , representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 13.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,791K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares , representing an increase of 15.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 3.31% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,715K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,039K shares , representing a decrease of 11.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 23.87% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 2,548K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PKG by 1.53% over the last quarter.

