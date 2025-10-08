Seaport Global Maintains NRG Energy (NRG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Seaport Global maintained coverage of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.28% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NRG Energy is $178.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $106.37 to a high of $213.15. The average price target represents an increase of 6.28% from its latest reported closing price of $167.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NRG Energy is 30,796MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,967 funds or institutions reporting positions in NRG Energy. This is an increase of 196 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRG is 0.36%, an increase of 19.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 219,977K shares. The put/call ratio of NRG is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 8,344K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,552K shares , representing a decrease of 50.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,278K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 50.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,549K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,626K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 47.41% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,411K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 50.92% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,850K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,919K shares , representing a decrease of 22.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRG by 89.51% over the last quarter.

