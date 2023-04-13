Seaport Global Maintains Copa Holdings (CPA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, Seaport Global maintained coverage of Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Copa Holdings is $126.70. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 46.61% from its latest reported closing price of $86.42.

The projected annual revenue for Copa Holdings is $3,448MM, an increase of 16.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.19.

Copa Holdings Declares $0.82 Dividend

On March 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share ($3.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.80 per share.

At the current share price of $86.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.39%, and the highest has been 8.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=101).

The current dividend yield is 0.19 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.02%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisory Services Network holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Macquarie Group holds 37K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing a decrease of 53.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 72.01% over the last quarter.

GAM Holding holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing a decrease of 28.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPA by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 1 Fund Standard Class holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 426 funds or institutions reporting positions in Copa Holdings. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 8.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPA is 0.20%, a decrease of 16.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.19% to 39,594K shares. The put/call ratio of CPA is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Copa Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Copa Holdings, S.A. is a publicly traded foreign private issuer listed on the New York Stock Exchange and parent company of Panamanian carrier Copa Airlines and its subsidiary, Colombian carrier Copa Airlines Colombia. It is headquartered in Panama City, Panama.

