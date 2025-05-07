Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Waste Connections (WCN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.00% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waste Connections is $206.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.45 to a high of $221.88. The average price target represents an increase of 4.00% from its latest reported closing price of $198.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Connections is 8,985MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.51%, an increase of 4.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 248,092K shares. The put/call ratio of WCN is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,671K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,438K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 4.00% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8,644K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,287K shares , representing an increase of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 6.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,072K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,190K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 6.81% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,178K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,908K shares , representing an increase of 31.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 44.65% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,384K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,365K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 23.49% over the last quarter.

Waste Connections Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than seven million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

