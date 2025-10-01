Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Verisk Analytics (VRSK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Verisk Analytics (NasdaqGS:VRSK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.38% Upside

As of September 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verisk Analytics is $310.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $258.75 to a high of $350.70. The average price target represents an increase of 23.38% from its latest reported closing price of $251.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verisk Analytics is 3,019MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,029 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verisk Analytics. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 6.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRSK is 0.28%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 151,668K shares. The put/call ratio of VRSK is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 5,195K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,235K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 6.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,494K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,426K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 5.17% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,186K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares , representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,011K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,978K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,971K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,924K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRSK by 5.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.