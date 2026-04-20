Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of THOR Industries (THO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Seaport Global initiated coverage of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.68% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for THOR Industries is $106.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.68% from its latest reported closing price of $81.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for THOR Industries is 12,316MM, an increase of 23.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.67, an increase of 10.99% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in THOR Industries. This is an decrease of 332 owner(s) or 42.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THO is 0.11%, an increase of 32.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.53% to 52,811K shares. The put/call ratio of THO is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,697K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,106K shares , representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 0.30% over the last quarter.

ACR Alpine Capital Research holds 4,134K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THO by 44.42% over the last quarter.

Timucuan Asset Management holds 2,599K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,658K shares , representing a decrease of 2.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Life Cycle Investment Partners holds 2,488K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,582K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THO by 0.49% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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