Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Republic Services (BMV:RSGA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Republic Services (BMV:RSGA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 7,860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,857K shares , representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGA by 1.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,459K shares , representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGA by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 6,056K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,262K shares , representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSGA by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,897K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,004K shares , representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGA by 85.60% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,510K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,347K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSGA by 2.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.