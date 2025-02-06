Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Reddit (RDDT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.20% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reddit is $183.76/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.20% from its latest reported closing price of $216.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reddit is 1,346MM, an increase of 19.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 544 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reddit. This is an increase of 212 owner(s) or 63.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDDT is 0.50%, an increase of 5.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 93.49% to 86,128K shares. The put/call ratio of RDDT is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VY Capital Management Co. holds 7,197K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,049K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,647K shares , representing an increase of 59.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 142.36% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,028K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company.

Holocene Advisors holds 3,006K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,083K shares , representing an increase of 63.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 177.06% over the last quarter.

FOCPX - Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds 2,689K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares , representing an increase of 77.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDDT by 750.77% over the last quarter.

