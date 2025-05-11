Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of QUALCOMM (XTRA:QCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.89% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for QUALCOMM is 163,61 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 125,78 € to a high of 252,19 €. The average price target represents an increase of 25.89% from its latest reported closing price of 129,96 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for QUALCOMM is 44,648MM, an increase of 5.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,226 funds or institutions reporting positions in QUALCOMM. This is an increase of 113 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QCI is 0.49%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.08% to 967,449K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,803K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,310K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 12.25% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,073K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,177K shares , representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,799K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,128K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 11.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 22,536K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,635K shares , representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QCI by 13.09% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 17,718K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

