Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of PureCycle Technologies (PCTTU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of PureCycle Technologies (NasdaqCM:PCTTU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of July 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for PureCycle Technologies is $19.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.98 to a high of $23.01. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of $0.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PureCycle Technologies is 526MM, an increase of 16,181.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureCycle Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCTTU is 0.01%, an increase of 120.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 12K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abundance Wealth Counselors holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCTTU by 56.04% over the last quarter.

Clear Street holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.