Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of PureCycle Technologies (PCT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of PureCycle Technologies (NasdaqCM:PCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.80% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for PureCycle Technologies is $16.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.80% from its latest reported closing price of $12.93 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PureCycle Technologies is 526MM, an increase of 16,181.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in PureCycle Technologies. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCT is 0.20%, an increase of 24.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 141,907K shares. The put/call ratio of PCT is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 34,078K shares representing 18.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Longview Asset Management holds 9,716K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Samlyn Capital holds 6,683K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,222K shares , representing an increase of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 97.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,345K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,809K shares , representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 96.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,959K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCT by 88.59% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.