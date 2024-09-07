Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Oklo (OKLO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.36% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Oklo is $11.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 114.36% from its latest reported closing price of $5.59 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oklo. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 75.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKLO is 0.50%, an increase of 60.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 68.96% to 40,132K shares. The put/call ratio of OKLO is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Data Collective IV GP holds 6,921K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 5,716K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,834K shares , representing an increase of 50.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 49.11% over the last quarter.

HITE Hedge Asset Management holds 3,920K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 93.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKLO by 940.05% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 3,057K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 1,388K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.