Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Xylem (XYL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 29, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.52% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Xylem is 125.77. The forecasts range from a low of 106.05 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from its latest reported closing price of 101.82.

The projected annual revenue for Xylem is 5,689MM, a decrease of 6.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1621 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xylem. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYL is 0.33%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.90% to 219,903K shares. The put/call ratio of XYL is 1.48, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,511K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,811K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 1.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,466K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,585K shares, representing an increase of 25.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 32.67% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 6,998K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,372K shares, representing an increase of 23.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 128.32% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,697K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,206K shares, representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 31.96% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,548K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,210K shares, representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYL by 36.07% over the last quarter.

Xylem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving critical water and infrastructure challenges with technological innovation. The Company has more than 16,000 diverse employees that delivered revenue of $5.25 billion in 2019. The Company is creating a more sustainable world by enabling its customers to optimize water and resource management, and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure.

