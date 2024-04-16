Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Wynn Resorts (NasdaqGS:WYNN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.32% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is 125.62. The forecasts range from a low of 108.07 to a high of $154.35. The average price target represents an increase of 26.32% from its latest reported closing price of 99.44.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is 6,365MM, a decrease of 2.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Declares $0.25 Dividend

On February 7, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 received the payment on February 29, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $99.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.01%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.48%, the lowest has been 0.92%, and the highest has been 7.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.60 (n=94).

The current dividend yield is 0.93 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.52% to 75,707K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fisher Asset Management holds 3,928K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 7.69% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 3,291K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,226K shares, representing an increase of 32.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 33.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,030K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,004K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 11.11% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 2,939K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,237K shares, representing an increase of 23.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 113.43% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,444K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,492K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

