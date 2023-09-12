Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.43% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Western New England Bancorp is 7.99. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.43% from its latest reported closing price of 6.27.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Western New England Bancorp is 86MM, a decrease of 3.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.17.

Western New England Bancorp Declares $0.07 Dividend

On July 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 9, 2023 received the payment on August 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

At the current share price of $6.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.71%, the lowest has been 1.49%, and the highest has been 4.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.77 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western New England Bancorp. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WNEB is 0.11%, a decrease of 24.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 14,698K shares. The put/call ratio of WNEB is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,254K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,232K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 21.41% over the last quarter.

Strategic Value Bank Partners holds 1,162K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,061K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 939K shares, representing an increase of 11.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 22.03% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 878K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WNEB by 307.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 693K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Western New England Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts-chartered stock holding company and the parent company of Westfield Bank, CSB Colts, Inc., Elm Street Securities Corporation, WFD Securities, Inc. and WB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries are headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts and operate 25 banking offices throughout western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.