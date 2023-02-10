Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Vulcan Materials (VMC) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 10, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Vulcan Materials with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.47% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vulcan Materials is $208.18. The forecasts range from a low of $159.58 to a high of $241.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from its latest reported closing price of $185.09.

The projected annual revenue for Vulcan Materials is $7,996MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual EPS is $6.77, an increase of 51.55%.

What are large shareholders doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 9,954K shares representing 7.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,633K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,772K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 18.45% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,557K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,524K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 42.63% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 3,886K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,520K shares, representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 26.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,757K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMC by 11.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1374 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vulcan Materials. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMC is 0.31%, an increase of 15.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 146,439K shares. The put/call ratio of VMC is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

Vulcan Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P 500 index with headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama, is the nation's largest producer of construction aggregates – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel – and a major producer of aggregates-based construction materials, including asphalt and ready-mixed concrete.

