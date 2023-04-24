Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings is 5.53. The forecasts range from a low of 3.64 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 44.10% from its latest reported closing price of 3.84.

The projected annual revenue for Sirius XM Holdings is 9,486MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

Sirius XM Holdings Declares $0.02 Dividend

On April 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $3.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 2.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 3.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1036 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIRI is 0.18%, an increase of 74.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.83% to 437,846K shares. The put/call ratio of SIRI is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 51,887K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,181K shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 5.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,696K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,467K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 4.31% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,808K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,792K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,145K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,126K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,095K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,886K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIRI by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Sirius XM Holdings Background Information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers.

