Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Shift4 Payments Inc - (FOUR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments Inc - (NYSE:FOUR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.53% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shift4 Payments Inc - is 79.51. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 17.53% from its latest reported closing price of 67.65.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shift4 Payments Inc - is 2,822MM, an increase of 17.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shift4 Payments Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOUR is 0.33%, a decrease of 4.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 78,281K shares. The put/call ratio of FOUR is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,040K shares representing 8.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 14.96% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 4,167K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,693K shares, representing an increase of 11.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 4.18% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,343K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,404K shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 56.11% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,304K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 440K shares, representing an increase of 80.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 337.10% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,026K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,876K shares, representing an increase of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOUR by 6.14% over the last quarter.

Shift4 Payments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shift4 Payments is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company's technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.