Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - (RDUS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - (NASDAQ:RDUS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.84% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - is 9.79. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 66.84% from its latest reported closing price of 29.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. - is 2,827MM, a decrease of 1.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDUS is 0.93%, an increase of 1,669,751.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 299.74% to 83K shares. The put/call ratio of RDUS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lesa Sroufe holds 63K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company.

MetLife Investment Management holds 27K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDUS by 62.95% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 21K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Radius Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Radius Health Inc. is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine and other therapeutics. Radius' lead product, TYMLOS® (abaloparatide) injection, was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. The Radius clinical pipeline includes investigational abaloparatide injection for potential use in the treatment of men with osteoporosis; an investigational abaloparatide transdermal system for potential use in the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; the investigational drug, elacestrant (RAD1901), for potential use in the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer out-licensed to Menarini Group; and the investigational drug RAD011, a synthetic cannabidiol oral solution with potential utilization in multiple endocrine and metabolic orphan diseases, initially targeting Prader-Willi syndrome.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.