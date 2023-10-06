Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Roku Inc - (ROKU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Roku Inc - (NASDAQ:ROKU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.37% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roku Inc - is 87.11. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.37% from its latest reported closing price of 70.04.

The projected annual revenue for Roku Inc - is 3,324MM, an increase of 3.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 843 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roku Inc -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROKU is 0.22%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 113,834K shares. The put/call ratio of ROKU is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,958K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,483K shares, representing a decrease of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 10.33% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,097K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,228K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 21.95% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 7,359K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,547K shares, representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 7,095K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,820K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROKU by 9.72% over the last quarter.

Roku Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

