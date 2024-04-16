Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of MGM Resorts International (MGM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.34% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for MGM Resorts International is 56.28. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 31.34% from its latest reported closing price of 42.85.

The projected annual revenue for MGM Resorts International is 14,679MM, a decrease of 8.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1367 funds or institutions reporting positions in MGM Resorts International. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGM is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.34% to 248,172K shares. The put/call ratio of MGM is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Davis Selected Advisers holds 10,332K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,845K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 42.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,085K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,146K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 7.81% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,131K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,145K shares, representing a decrease of 98.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 43.64% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,675K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,744K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 6.27% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,551K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,567K shares, representing an increase of 15.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGM by 28.43% over the last quarter.

MGM Resorts International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its 'Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet' initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

