Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 10, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Martin Marietta Materials with a Neutral recommendation.

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is $411.67. The forecasts range from a low of $312.09 to a high of $525.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.54% from its latest reported closing price of $353.24.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is $6,418MM, an increase of 9.69%. The projected annual EPS is $15.42, an increase of 14.60%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,926K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,994K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 15.22% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,490K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 10.57% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 3,148K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,405K shares, representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,257K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares, representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,862K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 14.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1411 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.31%, an increase of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 65,961K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

