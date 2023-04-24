Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Madison Square Garden Entertainment - (MSGE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Madison Square Garden Entertainment - (NYSE:MSGE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 141.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Madison Square Garden Entertainment - is 74.80. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 141.37% from its latest reported closing price of 30.99.

The projected annual revenue for Madison Square Garden Entertainment - is 1,992MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 410 funds or institutions reporting positions in Madison Square Garden Entertainment -. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSGE is 0.26%, an increase of 41.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.38% to 33,641K shares. The put/call ratio of MSGE is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 6,693K shares representing 19.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,274K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 2.65% over the last quarter.

ARGFX - Ariel Fund Investor Class holds 2,727K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,310K shares, representing an increase of 15.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 10.10% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,926K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares, representing an increase of 19.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 24.69% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 1,164K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946K shares, representing an increase of 18.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 15.68% over the last quarter.

Channing Capital Management holds 1,112K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,315K shares, representing a decrease of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGE by 20.69% over the last quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Background Information



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and has announced plans to build a second MSG Sphere in London, pending necessary approvals. In addition, the Company features the original production - the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes - and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale.

