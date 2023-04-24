Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.38% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Live Nation Entertainment is 98.05. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.38% from its latest reported closing price of 66.98.

The projected annual revenue for Live Nation Entertainment is 17,470MM, an increase of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1288 funds or institutions reporting positions in Live Nation Entertainment. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LYV is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 193,280K shares. The put/call ratio of LYV is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 12,565K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 10,650K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,248K shares, representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 2.78% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,146K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,125K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 4.09% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 7,166K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,008K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,606K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,283K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LYV by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Live Nation Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised ofglobal marketleaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship.

