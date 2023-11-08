Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Hubbell (HUBB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 8, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.66% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hubbell is 338.98. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $393.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.66% from its latest reported closing price of 278.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Hubbell is 5,288MM, an increase of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1323 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hubbell. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUBB is 0.32%, an increase of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.81% to 54,830K shares. The put/call ratio of HUBB is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,408K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,028K shares, representing a decrease of 14.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 11.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,744K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 872.76% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,672K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,660K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 26.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,626K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,654K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 28.32% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,469K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUBB by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Hubbell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.