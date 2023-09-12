Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.18% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for HarborOne Bancorp is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.18% from its latest reported closing price of 9.76.

The projected annual revenue for HarborOne Bancorp is 163MM, a decrease of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.05.

HarborOne Bancorp Declares $0.08 Dividend

On June 29, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.30 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 12, 2023 received the payment on July 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $9.76 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.01%, the lowest has been 0.86%, and the highest has been 4.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in HarborOne Bancorp. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 5.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HONE is 0.05%, a decrease of 40.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.08% to 31,165K shares. The put/call ratio of HONE is 3.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,504K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,450K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 31.57% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,052K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,040K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 31.92% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,728K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,727K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 29.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,385K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,383K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 34.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,043K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares, representing an increase of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HONE by 31.75% over the last quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 26 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through 'HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, New Jersey and Florida and is licensed to lend in four additional states.

