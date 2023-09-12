Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 12, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.70% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 24.79. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 22.70% from its latest reported closing price of 20.20.

The projected annual revenue for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is 397MM, a decrease of 5.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.54.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Declares $0.18 Dividend

On August 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 received the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $20.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.14%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 10.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Berkshire Hills Bancorp. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHLB is 0.09%, a decrease of 28.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 42,997K shares. The put/call ratio of BHLB is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,092K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clark Capital Management Group holds 1,875K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing a decrease of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 35.69% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,725K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,558K shares, representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 12.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,304K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,225K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHLB by 787.42% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank, a 21st century community bank pursuing purpose driven performance based on its Be FIRST corporate responsibility culture. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire operates 130 banking offices in seven Northeastern states, with approximately $12.9 billion in assets.

