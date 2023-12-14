Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Aris Water Solutions Inc - (ARIS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Aris Water Solutions Inc - (NYSE:ARIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.31% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aris Water Solutions Inc - is 14.17. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 77.31% from its latest reported closing price of 7.99.

The projected annual revenue for Aris Water Solutions Inc - is 421MM, an increase of 13.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.66.

Aris Water Solutions Inc - Declares $0.09 Dividend

On November 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 7, 2023 will receive the payment on December 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $7.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.51%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.96%, the lowest has been 1.70%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=99).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aris Water Solutions Inc -. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 9.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARIS is 0.08%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.32% to 29,577K shares. The put/call ratio of ARIS is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Copeland Capital Management holds 2,130K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,131K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 58.35% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 2,116K shares representing 7.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,354K shares, representing a decrease of 11.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Ranger Investment Management holds 2,010K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares, representing an increase of 29.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 51.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,817K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,458K shares, representing an increase of 19.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 77.27% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,262K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,305K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARIS by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Aris Water Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. is a leading, growth-oriented environmental infrastructure and solutions company that directly helps its customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. Aris Water delivers full-cycle water handling and recycling solutions that increase the sustainability of energy company operations. Its integrated pipelines and related infrastructure create long-term value by delivering high-capacity, comprehensive produced water management, recycling and supply solutions to operators in the core areas of the Permian Basin.

