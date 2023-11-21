Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of ACI Worldwide (ACIW) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 21, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.00% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACI Worldwide is 33.15. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 25.00% from its latest reported closing price of 26.52.

The projected annual revenue for ACI Worldwide is 1,465MM, an increase of 2.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 601 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACI Worldwide. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACIW is 0.21%, a decrease of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 131,492K shares. The put/call ratio of ACIW is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 9,991K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,671K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 2.55% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,175K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,021K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 12.62% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,409K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,832K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 2.69% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 3,481K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,524K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 0.75% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,286K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares, representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACIW by 22.03% over the last quarter.

ACI Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACI Worldwide is a global software company that provides mission-critical real-time payment solutions to corporations. Customers use its proven, scalable and secure solutions to process and manage digital payments, enable omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. ACI Worldwide combines its global footprint with local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

