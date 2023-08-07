Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of A.O. Smith (AOS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Seaport Global initiated coverage of A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.19% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for A.O. Smith is 77.14. The forecasts range from a low of 62.62 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.19% from its latest reported closing price of 72.64.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for A.O. Smith is 3,770MM, an increase of 0.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.24.

A.O. Smith Declares $0.30 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.

At the current share price of $72.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.81%, the lowest has been 1.21%, and the highest has been 2.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1128 funds or institutions reporting positions in A.O. Smith. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOS is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 123,881K shares. The put/call ratio of AOS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 4,013K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,866K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,854K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 3,402K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 6.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,961K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,933K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AOS by 13.09% over the last quarter.

A.O. Smith Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. The Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.