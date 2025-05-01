Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of NVIDIA (LSE:0R1I) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of NVIDIA (LSE:0R1I) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is 169.95 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 116.77 GBX to a high of 249.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 55.88% from its latest reported closing price of 109.02 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is 45,503MM, a decrease of 65.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.79, a decrease of 3.02% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7,260 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 481 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1I is 3.08%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 18,235,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 728,901K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 740,783K shares , representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 664,005K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 644,278K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 555,548K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 546,079K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 413,813K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 409,280K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 9.56% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 411,329K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 407,608K shares , representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 11.73% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.