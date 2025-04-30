Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Intel (XTRA:INL) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Intel (XTRA:INL) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.04% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intel is 19,77 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 15,62 € to a high of 28,45 €. The average price target represents an increase of 10.04% from its latest reported closing price of 17,97 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intel is 66,242MM, an increase of 24.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,994 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intel. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INL is 0.27%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 3,087,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,661K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 16.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116,750K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,752K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 95,488K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,510K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 87,486K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,043K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 77,050K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INL by 10.23% over the last quarter.

