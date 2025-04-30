Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Intel (BMV:INTC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 30, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Intel (BMV:INTC) with a Sell recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121,661K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,997K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 16.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116,750K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,752K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 15.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 95,488K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,510K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 15.51% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 87,486K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,043K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 16.84% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 77,050K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTC by 10.23% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.