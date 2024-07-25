Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of IMAX (IMAX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.89% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for IMAX is $23.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 31.89% from its latest reported closing price of $17.83 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for IMAX is 394MM, an increase of 7.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in IMAX. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMAX is 0.12%, an increase of 0.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 51,797K shares. The put/call ratio of IMAX is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 4,630K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,798K shares , representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 12.70% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,261K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,271K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,243K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 91.07% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 2,203K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,409K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 5.92% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,778K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,286K shares , representing an increase of 27.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMAX by 43.79% over the last quarter.

Imax Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture and equipment to create experiences that takes people beyond the edge of seat to a world they've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, and, as such, IMAX's network is among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.