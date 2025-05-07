Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of GFL Environmental (GFL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 7, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.32% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for GFL Environmental is $50.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.07 to a high of $65.33. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.32% from its latest reported closing price of $51.03 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for GFL Environmental is 8,176MM, an increase of 2.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 557 funds or institutions reporting positions in GFL Environmental. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 5.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFL is 0.64%, an increase of 34.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.25% to 317,088K shares. The put/call ratio of GFL is 2.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BC Partners Advisors holds 43,555K shares representing 12.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 35,357K shares representing 9.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 26,974K shares representing 7.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,222K shares , representing an increase of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 23.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,592K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,024K shares , representing a decrease of 4.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 83.45% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 10,471K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,834K shares , representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFL by 7.91% over the last quarter.

GFL Environmental Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 13,000 employees and provides its broad range of environmental services to more than 135,000 commercial and industrial customers and its solid waste collection services to more than 4 million households.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.