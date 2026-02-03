Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of GCI Liberty (GLIBK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2026, Seaport Global initiated coverage of GCI Liberty (NasdaqGS:GLIBK) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCI Liberty. This is an increase of 185 owner(s) or 149.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLIBK is 0.05%, an increase of 571.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2,754.35% to 24,436K shares. The put/call ratio of GLIBK is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

UBS Group holds 3,234K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares , representing an increase of 35.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLIBK by 71.05% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 3,218K shares.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 864K shares.

Alberta Investment Management holds 630K shares.

Holocene Advisors holds 600K shares.

