Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Enova International (ENVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.03% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enova International is $129.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $110.09 to a high of $144.90. The average price target represents an increase of 31.03% from its latest reported closing price of $98.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enova International is 2,476MM, an increase of 89.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enova International. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENVA is 0.29%, an increase of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 51.42% to 29,885K shares. The put/call ratio of ENVA is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,691K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,684K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 13.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 788K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing a decrease of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 11.40% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 774K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 828K shares , representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 3.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 691K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 14.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 616K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENVA by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Enova International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enova International is a leading provider of online financial services to non-prime consumers and small businesses, providing access to credit powered by its advanced analytics, innovative technology, and world-class online platform and services. Enova has provided more than 7 million customers around the globe with access to more than $40 billion in loans and financing. The financial technology company has a portfolio of trusted brands serving consumers, including CashNetUSA®, NetCredit® and Simplic®; three brands serving small businesses, Headway Capital®, The Business Backer® and OnDeck®; and offers online lending platform services to lenders. Through its Enova Decisions™ brand, it also delivers on-demand decision-making technology and real-time predictive analytics services to clients.

