Seaport Global Initiates Coverage of Energy Recovery (ERII) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Seaport Global initiated coverage of Energy Recovery (NasdaqGS:ERII) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.95% Upside

As of December 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Energy Recovery is $20.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 25.95% from its latest reported closing price of $16.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Recovery is 186MM, an increase of 37.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 363 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Recovery. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ERII is 0.16%, an increase of 13.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 57,050K shares. The put/call ratio of ERII is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,975K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,577K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 74.81% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 3,509K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,822K shares , representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 27.95% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,208K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,261K shares , representing a decrease of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 34.13% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 1,921K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,101K shares , representing a decrease of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 13.15% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,826K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,053K shares , representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ERII by 24.28% over the last quarter.

Energy Recovery Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. Building on its pressure exchanger technology platform, the Company designs and manufactures solutions that make industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. What began as a game-changing invention for desalination has grown into a global business advancing the environmental sustainability of customers' operations in multiple industries. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Energy Recovery has manufacturing, research and development facilities across California and Texas with sales and on-site technical support available globally.

